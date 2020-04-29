Greeneville police made arrests Tuesday night and early Wednesday after responding to a pair of domestic assault calls. Earlier Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies took a man into custody after he allegedly tried to run a woman over with a vehicle.
Zak Alexander Bartlett, 27, of 1407 Woodlawn Drive, was charged early Wednesday with aggravated domestic assault, possession of a Schedule I drug and possession of a Schedule VI drug.
Robert Anthony Woody, 30, of 105 Ross Blvd., was charged Tuesday night by Greeneville police with domestic assault and resisting arrest.
Timmy Sentelle, of 2220 Sentelle Road, was charged by deputies with aggravated domestic assault.
Bartlett, Woody and Sentelle were held without bond after arrest pending first scheduled appearances Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
Police responded about 1:25 a.m. Wednesday to a reported assault in an apartment in the 1400 block of Woodlawn Drive. The alleged victim was crying when she answered the door, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report.
Officers made contact with Bartlett, who was naked and told police he had taken mushrooms, a report said.
The alleged victim told police that Bartlett held her down on a bed and grabbed her legs when she tried to get up, leaving fingernail impressions on her skin. The alleged victim told police that Bartlett also choked her and punched her twice in the face.
The alleged victim used her phone to message a friend, who called 911.
Police found hallucinogenic mushrooms and a bag containing a small amount of marijuana. The victim told police she feared for her safety, and Bartlett was taken into custody.
Woody was taken into custody after police responded to a domestic in progress call about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 100 block of Ross Boulevard, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report.
An alleged victim told police that two juveniles were assaulted by Woody, who knocked a cellphone out of one juvenile’s hands, causing a small cut and bruising. Woody also tried to get a gaming device from another juvenile, striking him in the eye and scratching him.
Woody made the juveniles and their mother leave the house. The mother took the juveniles to Greeneville Community Hospital East for treatment of their injuries.
Police got a house key and spoke with Woody through a window. He was found in a bedroom with a small child. Woody refused commands to place his hands behind his back to be handcuffed and was stunned with a Taser.
Woody continued to resist officers and was stunned two more times with the Taser until compliance was gained, the report said.
A Department of Children’s Services referral regarding the minors in the house was made after Woody was taken into custody.
Sentelle allegedly tried to run over an alleged victim Tuesday afternoon with a vehicle as she ran to a neighbor’s house to get help, Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report.
The alleged victim told deputies that Sentelle became angry after being told not to bring drugs into the home. He pushed the alleged victim down and punched her in the face before pulling a pocketbook away from her arm, cutting her right thumb with a strap buckle, the report said.
Sentelle tried to run the alleged victim over when she ran to a neighbor’s house, the report said. She made it safely to the neighbor’s house and called for help. Sentelle was taken into custody.