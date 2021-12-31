Two people have been charged with animal cruelty after Greene County Animal Control removed 20 dogs from a western Greene County residence Tuesday night.
The dogs were transported to Animal Control that night and then to the local Humane Society animal shelter on Wednesday morning.
According to a Sheriff’s Office report, deputies discovered the dogs during a wellness check around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Welcome Grove Road, between Mosheim and Interstate 81, and alerted Animal Control.
Little information about the incident has been available, but Animal Control Officer Isaac Ottinger said Thursday that two people have been charged with animal cruelty.
“We pulled about 20 dogs out of unsanitary conditions, and two charges came out of it,” Ottinger said.
He said the two individuals are charged with one count each of animal cruelty and they are awaiting court.
Ottinger did not identify the two people charged. He said Animal Control could not divulge further information until the case goes to court, and charges were not listed in the Greene County Sheriff’s Department report, as the charges were filed by Animal Control.
He referred further questions to Animal Control Director Chris Cutshall, who he said is out of the office until Monday.
The dogs, including 18 chihuahuas and two beagle mixes, remain at the Humane Society, where they will be seen by a veterinarian Monday.
They will be available for adoption when they are deemed healthy and ready to go to a new home, and the Humane Society will begin accepting applications for them when the shelter reopens to the public on Tuesday, after the New Year holiday.
The Humane Society is also asking the public for help after taking the 20 dogs — as well as three other dogs and three kittens — from Animal Control into its already full facility Wednesday.
“We need monetary donations to go towards their vet care, and we need Caesar wet food or small-bite dry food for very small dogs,” shelter Manager Janet Medcalf said Wednesday. “We have learned that Caesar wet food is the best for these little dogs. It doesn’t seem to upset their stomachs.”
Donations can be made anytime online at the local Humane Society’s website, www.gchumanesociety.com, and checks may be mailed to GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744. Donations can be given in person when the shelter office is open.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is located at 950 Hal Henard Rd. It will be closed Friday through Monday and will reopen on Tuesday with its usual schedule, 12-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
For more information, call the shelter at 639-4771.