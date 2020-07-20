Driving under the influence charges were filed early Sunday by Greeneville police against two people in separate incidents.
Brittany Nicole Elliott, 28, of 725 Fox Road, Chuckey, was charged about 5:20 a.m. Sunday.
Jarian A. Hamler, 40, of 221 Britton Ave., was charged about 4 a.m. Sunday.
Hamler was charged after police on patrol turned onto the Summer Street access ramp from West Andrew Johnson Highway in back of a westbound car being driven “considerably slow,” Officer Robert Anderson said in a report.
The car driven by Hamler was seen swerving and crossing both fog lines on each side of the travel lane, and being driven along the shoulder of the road. Hamler turned onto Blue Springs Parkway and was pulled over in the 2300 block.
Hamler told police he had a beer several hours earlier and took a Xanax pill earlier Sunday. He did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said.
A pill bottle containing Xanax not prescribed to Hamler was found in the glove box of the car.
Bond for Hamler was set at $1,000 pending a first scheduled appeared Monday in General Sessions Court.
About 5 a.m. Sunday, 911 Dispatch received a call from an employee at the McDonald’s restaurant at 504 Asheville Highway about a woman apparently passed out in her vehicle who had been in the parking lot for two hours, Anderson said in a report.
Elliott was located and it took repeated efforts to wake her up, the report said. Elliott was in the driver’s seat and the keys were in the vehicle ignition. Elliott told officers she had taken opiates earlier, the report said.
Elliott did poorly on field sobriety tests and she was taken into custody.
Bond for Elliott was set at $1,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.