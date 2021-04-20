Two Greeneville women were charged with methamphetamine possession and other offenses by police following a traffic stop about 5:35 p.m. Monday on Old Tusculum Road near Shiloh Road.
Driver Leslie Y. Craven, 30, of 120 Cherokee Blvd., was charged with methamphetamine possession, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license-4th offense.
A records check showed that Craven also had four active arrest warrantst, Officer Burton Ellis said in a report.
Passenger Tonya M. Norton, 41, of 90 Echo Drive, was charged with methamphetamine possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police got a tip that Craven was driving a car near Tusculum Boulevard and Justis Drive. The car was located on Old Tusculum Road. Police were aware of the arrest warrants on Craven and a traffic stop was conducted.
A search after Craven was taken into custody located a metal container holding about 1.5 grams of suspected meth and Diazepam.
A search of the car yielded digital scales, plastic bags and syringes.
A bag containing about one gram of meth was found in one of Norton’s pockets.
Craven was held without bond and a bond amount was set for Norton. Both have first scheduled appearances Wednesday in General Sessions Court.