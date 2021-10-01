A Telford man and Mooresburg woman have been charged by Hawkins County authorities with first-degree murder and multiple other counts in connection to the death of an Erwin man.
Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said in a news release that about 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, deputies “received a complaint of what appeared to be a burnt human, on Substation Road (in) Mooresburg."
Deputies found a deceased man whose body had been burnt. Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office detectives, assisted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, began an inquiry.
The deceased man was identified as 26-year-old Jacob Britt Sawyer, of Erwin.
An autopsy of Sawyer revealed that he had been shot multiple times and set on fire. The manner of death was homicide, the release said.
During the course what Lawson termed an “intense investigation,” two persons of interest were identified: 23-year-old Jordan Vance Coleman, also known as Jordan Vance Way, of Telford; and 22-year-old Isabelle A. Krueger, of Coward Road, Mooresburg.
Evidence in the case was presented to a Hawkins County Grand Jury, which on Friday returned indictments charging Coleman and Krueger with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, felony murder, aggravated kidnapping, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
Coleman and Krueger are both being held in the Hawkins County Jail. Bond for Coleman was set at $1 million and bond for Krueger was set at $750,000.
Coleman and Krueger both have an initial appearance date of Dec. 10 in Hawkins County Criminal Court.
Assisting the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI in the investigation were the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Further details about case were not released.
“This is still an ongoing investigation,” Lawson said.