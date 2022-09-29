Two employees of a Greene County business were cited this month in connection with the sale of alcohol and tobacco to an underage customer as part of an enforcement effort by the School Resource Officers and Corrections divisions of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
The law enforcement operations were conducted on Sept. 14, 15 and 21 at various businesses in Greene County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department SRO Division.
Two employees of Jimmy’s Market, 10025 Lonesome Pine Trail, Mosheim, allegedly sold alcohol and tobacco to a person under the age of 21 working with law enforcement.
The alleged sales were made on Sept. 15 and 21 at Jimmy’s Market.
Emily Diaz, of Bulls Gap, and Carol Ann Justice, of Bulls Gap, both Jimmy’s Market employees, were charged with counts of underage sale of tobacco and underage sale of alcohol. Both will appear in General Sessions Court on the violations.
The news release also named four businesses whose employees refused to sell alcohol or tobacco to the underage person working with the sheriff’s department. The attempted purchases were made on Sept. 14 and 15.
The businesses are Andy’s Quick Stop, 700 Jearoldstown Road; Stop and Go, 6910 E. Andrew Johnson Highway; Farmer’s Market and Deli, North Mohawk Road; and Lee’s Quick Stop #101, 1928 Asheville Highway.
Other Greene County law enforcement agencies conducted similar operations.
They include the Baileyton Police Department, Greeneville Police Department, Mosheim Police Department and Tusculum Police Department. Details of the operations and any charges that were filed will be announced at a later date, the release said.
The Greene County District Attorney General’s Office assisted in legal advice and in presenting any business violations to the Greene County Beer Committee for civil actions.
“The Greene County Sheriff’s Department plans to conduct these law enforcement operations on a regular basis,” the release said.