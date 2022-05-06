A wreck occurred about 3:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 11E in Greeneville. Highlands Air Rescue and Lifestar helicopters flew crash victims to the hospital. On the scene were the Greenville Fire Department, Greeneville police, Greene County-Greenville EMS and Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Photo Special To The Sun/Greeneville Fire Department
Two children and a woman from Bulls Gap were injured in the crash of a van about 3:40 p.m. Thursday on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Greeneville.
Driver Katherine Starnes, 25, and a 10-year-old passenger were flown by helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center. A 6-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
The crash occurred near the intersection with Worley Road. Starnes was inbound toward Greeneville in a 2007 Kia Sedona van when she “had some type of medical issue,” the report said.
The 10-year-old passenger grabbed the steering wheel in an attempt to steer the out-of-control van, which struck a guard rail “and drove until the vehicle hit another guard rail, causing (it) to roll,” the report said.
Starnes and the 10-year-old were not wearing safety restraints. The crash remains under investigation.
Highlands Air Rescue and LifeStar air ambulances were landed on West Andrew Johnson Highway to transport Starnes and one of the children to the hospital. Traffic on West Andrew Johnson Highway in the area of the crash was diverted until the scene was cleared.
Also on scene were the Greeneville Fire Department and the Greeneville Police Department.