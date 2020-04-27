Two Chuckey women were charged by Greeneville police Sunday night and early Monday with driving under the influence in separate incidents.
Dawn Marie Johnson, 33, of 78 Fox Road, was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a suspended license-2nd offense, failure to exercise due care and having no proof of vehicle insurance.
Samantha Michelle Miller, 34, of 150 Boles Lane, was also charged with violation of the implied consent law, driving on a revoked license-3rd offense and having no proof of vehicle insurance.
Police responded abut 10:20 p.m. Sunday to a hit-and-run crash in the 100 block of Rainbow Circle involving an unoccupied vehicle that was struck and heavily damaged.
A car driven by Johnson was seen at the intersection of Brentwood Drive and Oak Hills Parkway, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report.
The car had heavy front end damage and a flat left front tire. A traffic stop was conducted. Johnson said she knew she had a flat tire. She was unsteady on her feet while getting out of the car, the report said.
Johnson allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol before the crash. She did poorly on field sobriety tests.
A records check showed Johnson was convicted of driving on a suspended license in 2016. She had no proof of vehicle insurance.
Miller was charged after police investigated a report about 3:50 a.m. Monday of a suspicious woman in a car in the parking lot of Walgreens on East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Miller was in the driver’s seat and the keys were in the ignition, Stanley said in a report. Miller “was acting very erratic” and was unsteady on her feet after stepping out of the car, the report said.
Miller did poorly on field sobriety tests. She allegedly admitted to earlier taking Suboxone and Klonopin.
A records check showed that Miller was convicted of driving on a revoked license in 2012 and earlier this year .
Miller allegedly refused to provide a blood sample for testing. She had no proof of insurance for the car.
Both Johnson and Miller were held on bond pending first appearances Monday in General Sessions Court.