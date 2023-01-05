As they enter retirement, the combined longevity of Kathy Bernard and Mindy Woodby is much greater than the average human life span.
These two dedicated employees have worked a total of 93 years at the same Greeneville manufacturing facility, which for the past 24 years has been owned by Donaldson Filtration Systems.
"I practically grew up here," Woodby said Thursday during a retirement reception in her honor.
Plant Manager Everett Haynie said it has been a blessing to have Bernard and Woody work for Donaldson. He described them as "model employees" who have demonstrated great work ethic and great teamwork.
"They have shown great leadership and perseverance throughout the years," Haynie said, noting that the ladies have dedicated most of their lifetimes to their jobs.
During their years of service, the facility has been owned by numerous companies, but the best thing for Bernard has been the "steady work."
"I've never been laid off," she recalled in a recent interview at her workplace.
Bernard will retire Jan. 21 after 47 years of service.
She started at Rockwell International at age 19 when her oldest son was just 6 months old.
Her first duty was to assemble a channel filter the company no longer makes, then she worked on the can line making housings for filters, she recalled.
For the past 32 years, Bernard has served in more of a supervisory role as Group Leader. Her responsibilities have included making sure everyone has work to do, and handling anything that might go wrong, she said.
With a laugh, she remembered a coworker once asking her what it was like when she started, and she joked that the floors were made of dirt. She laughed even harder because the coworker believed her story.
Woodby retired Jan. 5 after 46 years of service.
At her retirement reception, Woodby's coworkers presented her a wooden engraved plaque that said, "May you be proud of the work you have done, the person you are, and the difference you have made."
The back of the plaque was signed by the coworkers with personal memories and well wishes of congratulations and good luck.
Woodby began at age 20 assembling on the panel line, then the can line, and the high-speed line, working in several departments and retiring as a welder.
The best part of the job to Woodby has been working with different people, along with great employment benefits, she said.
"I'm going to miss all these people," Woodby said, describing Donaldson as "a second home."
"It's going to be different not coming to work," she added.
Woodby plans to spend more time with her son and three grandchildren and work on needed improvements to both the inside and outside of her home, she said.
Bernard also plans to spend more time with family, including her two sons, three grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.
She also hopes to spend time with her older sister, Barbara Smith, who retired last year as a cook at the Greene County Workhouse.
Her plans with her sister include shopping at yard sales and going out to eat, she said.
"None of this would have been possible without our heavenly Father," Bernard said.
The company plans to recognize Bernard at an upcoming retirement reception.