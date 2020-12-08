A man and woman had first appearances scheduled Monday in General Sessions Court after leading police on separate vehicle pursuits over the weekend.
James Wesley Booker, 39, of 21 Bent Tree Lane, Mosheim, was charged with felony counts of evading arrest and reckless endangerment after a pursuit Sunday night initiated by Baileyton police.
Kelsey Evan Gentry, 26, of Bob Crookshanks Road, Jonesborough, was charged with felony evading arrest following a pursuit involving Tusculum police.
Booker was also charged with possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license-2nd offense and served an active arrest warrant for violation of probation.
Booker was driving a vehicle about 8 p.m. Sunday seen leaving a “known drug residence” on Tilson Lane. A traffic stop was attempted due to a non-working license plate light, Baileyton police Officer William Johnson said in a report.
The traffic stop was initiated in the 6000 block of Old Baileyton Road, where Booker allegedly refused to stop, the report said.
A pursuit began “onto multiple roads at high rates of speed,” the report said.
Booker was seen allegedly crossing road center lines, driving in oncoming traffic lanes on “blind curves” and other erratic driving actions.
Booker was located at a home on Earl Baxter Road and taken into custody. Suspected Suboxone powder, syringes and a spoon with residue were found on Booker, the report said.
Booker was held without bond pending his first court appearance.
A sheriff’s department report said that a passenger in Booker’s car, 34-year-old Jessica Crawford, of Jackson Lane East, had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation and was taken into custody pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.
On Saturday, Tusculum police attempted to stop a car driven by Gentry for speeding on East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Gentry “did not yield to blue lights” and continued on East Andrew Johnson Highway before turning onto Chuckey Pike, police Chief Danny Greene said in a report.
Gentry got out of the car after turning onto the parking lot of The Lord’s House church, 640 Chuckey Pike.
Gentry was taken into custody without incident.
Gentry told police she did not stop “because she had warrants in other counties,” the report said.
Gentry was held without bond pending her first court appearance.