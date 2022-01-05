Two Greene County residents remained in critical condition Wednesday after a domestic situation Monday at a Jefferson County travel center escalated into a shooting that resulted in one death.
WLVT in Knoxville identified the Greene County shooting victims as the Rev. Kenny Cook, 58, pastor of the Mosheim Church of God, and his 16-year-old stepdaughter.
White Pine police received reports of a shooting about 3:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a Pilot Travel Center on Roy Messer Highway, off I-81 Exit 4 in Jefferson County.
Police found three people had been shot.
Christopher Ray Welch, 47, of Harriman, in Roane County, was pronounced dead at the scene, White Pine police said.
The shooting incident remains under investigation. White Pine police Chief Chad Cotter Wednesday morning confirmed Welch as the man who died but declined to identify the other two shooting victims.
He said both remain hospitalized in critical condition. The television station reported that Cook is on life support at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, citing information from church members.
Police continue an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the deadly encounter.
Cotter said the shootings happened in the busy front parking lot of the Pilot Travel Center just off I-81 reserved for cars.
“We’re confident it was a domestic situation. It was a child custody swap,” Cotter said. “The whole situation was confined to them, but there are (others nearby) and you got bullets flying.”
From what Cotter has learned of the individuals involved, the tragic outcome of the situation is surprising.
“On both sides they are (highly regarded) upstanding people. It doesn’t make any sense,” he said. “Our investigators are still looking at it.”
A fourth person involved in the incident was not injured, a White Pine Police Department news release said.
Cook has served as pastor of the Mosheim Church of God since June 2018. The church is located at 9764 W. Andrew Johnson Highway
Assisting White Pine police were the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department, Jefferson County EMS and 911, the White Pine Fire Department and Jefferson County constables.
Pilot officials released a statement in reference to the shootings:
“The safety and well-being of our team members and guests is always our main concern.
As this is an open investigation, we are cooperating fully with local authorities who are looking into the incident at our Pilot Travel Center located at 3663 Roy Messer Highway in White Pine, Tennessee.”