Area fire departments responded to two house fires Sunday night and early Monday.
Both houses were destroyed. No injuries were reported.
A house was consumed by fire Sunday night at 250 Stockton Road in Chuckey. The fire was called in shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
First responders on scene included the Nolichuckey, Limestone, Embreeville and Tusculum volunteer fire departments.
The fire rekindled shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, prompting a response from Tusculum and other fire departments.
Fire reported about 3:55 a.m. Monday destroyed a house at 910 Chariot Trail in Limestone.
Some of the same fire departments who fought the Stockton Road fire were called on to extinguish the Chariot Trail blaze. The Greeneville Fire Department also dispatched an engine to the scene after possible entrapment was reported.
It was reported in an initial call to Greene County 911 Dispatch that one person was out of the house but the homeowner was unable to locate his wife and a family pet.
A neighbor told dispatch he looked over at the address and saw the house fully engulfed in flames.
A sheriff’s department report said all three house occupants escaped without injury.
One of the occupants told deputies “that they woke up smelling smoke and discovered their house was on fire,” the report said.
The house and contents were a “complete loss,” the report added.
Fire departments on scene also included Limestone, Tusculum and Fall Branch.
The owner is listed as Robin Milhorn. Damage to the house and contents is estimated at $50,000.
Both fires remain under investigation.