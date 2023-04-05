Fire Wednesday afternoon leveled a house at 3575 Bright Hope Road.
Another fire damaged a house at 5205 Dulaney Road.
The Bright Hope Road fire was called in about 2 p.m. Wednesday.
No serious injuries were reported.
First responders on scene included the Orebank Volunteer Fire Department, Caney Branch Volunteer FIre Department, Midway Volunteer Fire Department, Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department and the Debusk Rehab Unit.
Also on scene were the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greene County-Greeneville EMS.
The two property owners, Andrew B. Wilson and Thomas E. Fields, told sheriff’s deputies they had purchased the house to renovate it and there a three-man crew was on site to do junk removal, Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. The workers were in the yard on their lunch break while the owners were looking at buildings on the property.
They saw a small fire in the sunroom area of the house and used a small fire extinguisher on burning trash piled in the room.
Wilson and Fields told deputies the fire appeared to be out and went around the house to check another area, “and that the house started to burn more in the sunroom again.”
The owners stated the fire “spread very rapidly in that small area before fully engulfing the whole residence.”
The source of the fire was unknown Wednesday night. An investigation continues.
The house, near the intersection with Warrensburg Road, is valued at $300,000.
A second house fire occurred about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at 5205 Dulaney Road in Mosheim.
No injuries were reported.
The person who called the fire in told sheriff’s deputies that she smelled smoke in the living room area.
“After getting outside the victims could tell it was the top level of the home on fire,” Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report.
The Midway Volunteer Fire Department and other first responders arrived and extinguished the fire.
“It appeared to be something to do with the wiring in the home,” the report said.