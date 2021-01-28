The occupants of a car that led sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit Wednesday morning were charged with felony counts of reckless evading arrest.
Charged were Travis L. Graham, 42, of 426 Cassi Road, Chuckey; and Anthony D. Sutton, 40, of Jefferson City.
While on a warrants check about 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 6900 bock of Greystone Road, the driver of a Honda Civic stopped in the middle of the road after seeing patrol cars, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report.
The car made an illegal U-turn in the middle of the road and turned down Middle Creek Road at a high rate of speed.
Lights and siren were activated in an attempt to get the car to stop, but it continued to evade deputies. The car turned onto Frank Roberts Road and continued until a water department employee on equipment blocking the road forced the car to detour onto Hillbrook Lane and into a yard.
The driver attempted to get the car out of the yard “but was met by a creek and turned to go behind a house,” the report said.
Behind the house, both occupants ran away on foot in opposite directions.
A deputy pursued and caught a man identified as Sutton. The water department employee ran toward the other fleeing man and pointed out the direction he ran to deputies. A man identified as Graham was taken into custody.
Neither man would admit to driving the car. Both were charged with evading arrest .
Another deputy on the warrants check picked up a woman who lives at the address the car occupied by Graham and Sutton was pulling into.
Whitney Justice, 25, was taken into custody on a violation of probation warrant.
The deputy taking Justice to jail stopped to assist deputies in apprehending Graham and Sutton, then continued on to the Greene County Detention Center.
Graham and Sutton were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.
Justice was held without bond pending an appearance Friday in court.