A woman was charged about 4 a.m. Monday with possession of suspected methamphetamine at 249 Jennifer St.
A man in the house was found to have an active arrest warrant, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report.
Another man who lives at the Jennifer Street address allegedly gave police a false name and was also found to have an active arrest warrant.
Donna G. Rambo Light, 42, of 112 Ricker Ave., was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Light also had an active arrest warrant.
A records check showed that David R. Manzi, 40, of 376 Walton Circle, Mosheim, had an active warrant for violation of probation.
Marlon S. Gregg, 58, of 249 Jennifer St., was charged with criminal impersonation. A records check showed he had an active arrest warrant. Gregg allegedly gave police an incorrect date of birth and Social Security number.
Police went to the address while investigating a domestic assault report. A sport utility vehicle connected to the report was parked there. Manzi was found in a bedroom and the arrest warrant was confirmed, the report said.
Light was in the house. She was in possession of three grams of suspected meth, two unknown-type pills, plastic bags with residue and a cut straw. She also had suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, the report said.
A fourth man “who appeared to be having a medical condition” was seen in another room. He had a knife in his hand, but dropped it as officers entered. The man “went to the ground where the knife was at” and was placed under “lethal cover” as he was moved away from the knife, the report said.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS was called and examined the man, who refused medical transport. No charges were filed.
Light, Manzi and Gregg were held without bond pending first scheduled appearances Monday in General Sessions Court.