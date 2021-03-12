The occupants of a truck that crashed Thursday morning on Snapps Ferry Road were listed Friday morning in critical condition at Johnson City Medical Center.
Kevin C. Lamons and Brittany C. Taylor suffered suspected major injuries in the crash about 3:30 a.m. Thursday and were airlifted to JCMC, a Greeneville police crash report said.
The westbound 1998 Nissan Frontier pickup truck driven by Lamons was going “at a high rate of speed and without braking” before going off the right side of the road, sideswiping a tree on the passenger side and then crashing head-on into another tree, the report said.
Lamons and Taylor were freed from the heavily damaged truck by first responders.
Two EMS H.E.A.R.T. helicopters were landed nearby to fly Lamons and Taylor to the hospital.