Both drivers suffered injuries in a collision Monday afternoon in the 300 block of Asheville Highway at Forest Street that resulted in a car rolling onto its roof.
A Greeneville police crash report said that about 12:05 p.m. Monday, a Chevrolet sedan driven by Jennifer L. Necessary was southbound on Asheville Highway when a Toyota Camry eastbound on Forest Street driven by Stephen W. Odum pulled into the path of the Chevrolet.
The Toyota was struck on the passenger side by the Chevrolet. The impact caused the car to roll, the report said. The crash impact caused the Toyota to hit an unoccupied Jeep parked near the intersection.
Necessary and Odum were wearing safety restraints. Both drivers suffered suspected minor injuries and were taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital. Their conditions were not available Wednesday.
The Greeneville Fire Department responded. Firefighters used extrication tools to free Odum from the overturned Toyota Camry. Both cars were towed from the scene. The parked Jeep sustained more than $400 in damages but could be driven, the report said.
Odum was cited for failure to yield.