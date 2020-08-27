A Greeneville man was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center following a head-on collision between two cars about 5:40 a.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Erwin Highway at the 107 Cutoff intersection.
Phillip Hall, 58, was extricated from the car he was driving and flown by Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center. He was listed Thursday afternoon in stable condition.
Amanda Landers, 41, of Chuckey, was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital East. Her condition was not available Thursday afternoon.
Landers was driving a 2003 Toyota Camry and making a left-hand turn from Erwin Highway onto the 107 Cutoff. Hall, driving a 1996 Hyundai Accent, was eastbound on Erwin Highway when Landers turned into the path of the Hyundai, a Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report said.
Hall was freed from the car using hydraulic rescue equipment by members of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department and Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad.
In addition to the THP, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the wreck scene.