Two vehicle crashes with injures late Thursday and early Friday in Greene County remain under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Both drivers were taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center.
A preliminary crash report by the THP said that 45-year-old William Foster, of Morristown, suffered injuries about 11:30 p.m. Thursday on southbound U.S. 11E near Gap Creek Road in Bulls Gap.
The 2007 BMW sedan Foster was driving went off the right side of the road and hit several trees before going into a creek bed and striking an embankment, causing the car “to spin and roll,” a report said.
The car struck several more trees before settling on the driver’s side.
Misti Tarnowsky, 34, of Greeneville, suffered injuries about 5:20 a.m. Friday in the crash of a sport utility vehicle on northbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 39.
Tarnowski told troopers she swerved her 2004 Jeep Liberty to avoid hitting a tractor-trailer that unexpectedly applied its brakes, causing the SUV to go off the right side of I-81 and strike several trees before coming to a stop upright.
The conditions of Foster and Tarnowski were not available Friday morning.