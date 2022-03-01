Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday on West Andrew Johnson Highway at Emerald Road in Greene County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
One of the drivers had to be extricated from a car by firefighters and other first responders.
The THP report said that 15-year-old Javier Bravo was southbound on West Andrew Johnson Highway in a 2005 Chevrolet Aveo sedan. A 2013 Kia Optima sedan driven by 40-year-old Krystal Whitehead attempted to cross West Andrew Johnson Highway from Emerald Road and pulled into the path of the car driven by Bravo.
The Kia driven by Whitehead was struck in the driver’s side by the Chevrolet driven by Bravo. Both cars came to rest in the median.
Whitehead was trapped in the car. James Foshie, Town of Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department chief, said that firefighters, Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad members and Greene County-Greeneville EMS responded to the crash scene.
“Firefighters and rescue squad personnel removed the driver door of the vehicle to gain access and remove the patient,” Foshie said.
Whitehead was taken by EMS ambulance to a hospital. The THP report said Bravo also suffered injuries.
The conditions of Whitehead and Bravo were not available Tuesday morning.
Two lanes of West Andrew Johnson Highway traffic, one eastbound and one westbound, remained closed during the incident, Foshie said.
The THP report said that Whitehead, of Mosheim, was cited for failure to yield.
Bravo, of Morristown, was charged with driving without a license and having no proof of vehicle insurance.