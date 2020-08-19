One person was airlifted to the hospital and another taken by ambulance following a jarring collision between a car and van about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday on West Andrew Johnson Highway, at the intersection with Emerald Road in Mosheim.
A Toyota Sienna van was pulling out of the Marathon Market to cross the southbound lanes and make a left-hand turn onto northbound West Andrew Johnson Highway when it was struck on the driver’s side by a southbound Subaru Impreza sedan, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
The van occupants, 77-year-old Bruce A. Rau and 69-year-old driver Martha Rau, were both taken to Johnson City Medical Center. Bruce Rau was flown by Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport helicopter to the hospital after it landed in the southbound lanes of West Andrew Johnson Highway.
Martha Rau had to be freed from the van by members of the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad and firefighters from Town of Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department using hydraulic extrication tools, fire Chief James Foshie said.
The conditions of the Raus, who are from Dunlap near Chattanooga, were not immediately available Tuesday.
The airbag in the Subaru car deployed on impact. The driver, 24-year-old Maryann Bulawa of Greeneville, was not injured, the THP report said.
“The wreck was a T-bone type collision near the intersection on West Andrew Johnson Highway and Emerald Road,” Foshie said in an email.
Occupants of both vehicles were wearing safety restraints. The cause of the wreck was failure to exercise due care on the part of Martha Rau, the crash report said.
Firefighters assisted with landing the air ambulance adjacent to the accident scene, Foshie said.
Bulawa was examined on the scene by Greene County-Greeneville EMS but did not require transport to a hospital.
In addition to the THP, Town of Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, also assisting at the scene were the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
The wreck shut down both outbound lanes of the busy two-lane highway until the crash scene was cleared.