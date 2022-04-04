Two more candidates have filed for the Aug. 4 Town of Greeneville Municipal Election since Thursday.
Incumbent W.T. Daniels has filed to run for mayor and Scott Bullington for 2nd Ward alderman.
A candidate has also filed for the Mosheim Municipal Election. Marc Campbell has filed to run for 2nd Ward alderman.
Petitions are currently being issued for the Aug. 4 state and federal primary and non-partisan municipal elections in Baileyton Greeneville and Mosheim
The qualifying deadline for candidates in the municipal elections is Thursday at noon.