The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department and assisting agencies responded to two house fires over the weekend.
Both houses were destroyed. No injuries were reported.
A refrigerator on a front porch was the apparent origin of a fire about 8:15 p.m. Friday in a house at 790 Anderson Loop.
Owner Freddie J. Johnson told sheriff’s deputies that he was unsure what sparked the fire in the refrigerator.
“The house appeared to be a total loss,” Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report.
“Everyone got out safe. Good work by everyone that responded,” Mosheim fire Chief Harold Williams wrote in a Facebook post.
“Multiple fire departments responded and was able to get the fire under control,” the sheriff’s department report said.
The house is valued at $200,000.
Assisting the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department and sheriff’s department were the Midway Volunteer Fire Department, Town of Mosheim Fire Department, United Volunteer Fire Department, the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit, Greene County-Greeneville EMS, Emergency Chaplain Danny Ricker and the Greeneville Light & Power System.
The night was not over for firefighters. An abandoned house at 885 Weems Chapel Road was consumed by fire early Saturday morning.
The house was fully engulfed in flames about 5:40 a.m. Saturday, sheriff’s Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department was already on scene.
No injuries were reported.
The house “has been abandoned for years,” with no electricity connected or water hooked up to the residence, the report said.
A sheriff’s department arson investigator was called to the address.
Assisting the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department were the Town of Mosheim Fire Department, Midway Volunteer Fire Department, the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit, Greene County-Greeneville EMS and Greeneville Light & Power System.
The owner is listed as Peggy Sue Jeffers. The house is valued at $8,000.