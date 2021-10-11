Two Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad members have been elected to positions with the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads.
Capt. Kevin “Bucky” Ayers is now Region I vice president, and Eric Kaltenmark is the organization’s state historian.
Ayers, who previously served as the organization’s president, vice president, past resident, and Region I vice president, is again assuming the Region 1 vice president role.
“As such, he is the regional point-of-contact for communications and region ‘call out’ situations when additional manpower and resources are required for rescue operations,” a news release said.
Kaltenmark’s role as state historian will include documenting the association’s history and individual squad and unit activities throughout the year.
The election took place at the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads annual association convention held Oct. 8 and 9 in Pigeon Forge.
The Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads is an association of life-saving, rescue, and first aid units with members organized, trained, and equipped for various types of rescue and first-aid work.
The Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad is an all-volunteer organization on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
The squad responds to requests for vehicle extrication, structure collapse, trench rescue, technical rescue, swift water rescue, recovery, search and rescue, medical standby, and animal rescue for Greeneville and Greene County.