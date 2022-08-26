Three defendants charged in connection with two homicides in 2021 are on the Greene County Criminal Court trial docket in September.
Brandon Michael Marsh and Ashley J. McCamey, charged in connection with the death of an infant in April 2021, are scheduled for trial Sept. 19.
Dillion Edward Ramsey, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the February 2021 death of 60-year-old Steven L. Wilds. A trial date of Sept. 13 is scheduled.
Judge John F. Dugger Jr. will preside at both trials
INFANT DEATH CASE
Marsh, 29, and McCamey, 22, are charged with first-degree murder in connection with the April 2021 death of 10-month-old Kade Jackson Paris.
Marsh and McCamey were charged last year in Greene County Grand Jury presentments. Both are also charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.
McCamey and Marsh either committed or are criminally responsible for the baby’s death, according to first-degree murder presentments.
Kade Jackson Paris died “in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect,” the first-degree murder presentments for McCamey and Marsh state.
The alleged crime happened between April 19 and 22, 2021, according to the presentments.
Greene County sheriff’s deputies were called on April 22, 2021, to Marsh’s Twin Barns Road address. McCamey listed an address on East Broyles Street.
Investigators found the infant boy deceased while in the care of McCamey and Marsh.
Both remain held on bond pending trial.
SHOOTING DEATH
Ramsey, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the February 2021 death of 60-year-old Steven L. Wilds.
Wilds was found “deceased from apparent gunshot wounds” in a Warrensburg Road home on Feb. 10, 2021, sheriff’s deputies said.
Sheriff’s department investigators, assisted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, identified a person of interest in the crime who was taken into custody. Ramsey had been held on other charges in the Greene County Detention Center.
Ramsey, who listed a Parrottsville address in February 2021, is set for trial on Sept. 13.