Authorities ask the public to provide information about the whereabouts of William Jacob Silvers, sought for questioning in connection with a fatal shooting and the wounding of another man early Saturday in the Tusuclum area.
Shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, Greene County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home on Round Knob Road after receiving a complaint about a man being shot.
Deputies found 37-year-old Gary Garner, “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” a news release said.
Garner told deputies that he was in the Tusculum area when he was shot. He was later taken to Johnson City Medical Center. Garner’s condition was not available Monday morning.
A short time later, the sheriff’s department was notified of a second shooting victim on Richland Road in Tusculum. A man identified as 29-year-old Nathan Knight was found dead, the release said.
Silvers, 24, is considered a person of interest in the investigation.
“We have not located him and assume he is on the run,” Sheriff Wesley Holt said in an email Monday morning.
Garner provided investigators with a version of events that led to his shooting.
Deputies responded to a reported aggravated assault about 3 a.m. Saturday at the address in the 600 block of Round Knob Road. The person who called 911 was standing beside a car Garner was in.
Garner told deputies that he gave Silvers a ride into Greeneville to get something to eat.
“They went to a road close to Tusculum College and that is when Silvers and (another) male suspect took the victim out of the car and beat him up,” the deputy’s report said.
When Garner tried to get back in the car, “Silvers shot him from the passenger side with a pistol,” the report said.
Garner was able to drive back to the Round Knob Road address, and a woman there called 911.
She told deputies that Garner, Silvers and a woman with Silvers left the Round Knob Road address “and she believes they went to the house (where) the shooting happened to confront the people who stole the victim’s car not long ago,” the report said.
The woman with Silvers was identified by a first name in the report. The 911 caller identified a location she believes Garner went to.
A female resident of that address was identified as the person who stole Garner’s car, the report said.
A witness identified Silvers as a suspect and told deputies he was in the car with Garner when they went to the Round Knob Road address.
Further information about the shooting of Knight was not immediately available.
Silvers listed a Carson Street address during a September 2019 appearance in Greene County General Sessions Court on charges of marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation or the whereabouts of Silvers is asked to contact either the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-824-3463 or the nearest law enforcement agency.