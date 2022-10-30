Greeneville Police Department investigators were at the scene about 9 a.m. Sunday of a reported shooting of two people overnight at 1040 Old Asheville Highway. Police said two shooting victims were taken to a local hospital after the incident about 3 a.m. Sunday. Their conditions were not available.
Greeneville police continued an investigation Sunday morning into the reported shooting of two people about 3 a.m. Sunday at 1040 Old Asheville Highway. A K-9 dog was called in to inspect several vehicles parked in the yard of the home near the intersection with Whirlwind Road as detectives spoke with the occupants.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
Two people were shot early Sunday in a Greeneville neighborhood.
About 3 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 1000 block of Old Asheville Highway.
“When officers arrived, they found two people who had sustained gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment,” Greeneville police Detective Capt. Tim Davis wrote in a news release.
The conditions of the shooting victims were not available Sunday morning. Their names have not been released. Investigators remained at the scene Sunday morning. The small, one-story house at 1040 Old Asheville Highway was surrounded by yellow crime scene tape.
The house is across the street from Woodfield Road and near the intersection with Whirlwind Road.
Greene County 911 Dispatch received a call at 3:01 a.m. Sunday about a “shooting in progress.”
“At this point, we have not identified a suspect in this incident,” according to the police department release.
The circumstances surrounding the shootings remain under investigation. Police ask for the public’s help.
Anyone in the area of Old Asheville Highway or Whirlwind Road "who has surveillance of the roadway" is asked to contact the Greeneville Police Department at 423-639-7111 and choose the Criminal Investigation option, then select Detective Billy Christy or Detective Capt. Tim Davis.