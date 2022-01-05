Two suspects sought by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department following a weekend shooting surrendered Wednesday afternoon to sheriff's deputies.
Arrest warrants for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment were served on 24-year-old Christopher James Deyton and 20-year-old Sierra Rochelle Gordon. Investigators were looking for Deyton and Gordon in connection with the shooting, which happened shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday at a mobile home on 1665 Bill Jones Road..
Victim Tory A. Nelson, who lives at the address, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Nelson was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center. He required surgery and his condition is improving, Detective Sgt. Jimmy Willett said Wednesday.
Deyton and Gordon turned themselves in about 3 p.m. Wednesday at the sheriff’s department office on East Depot Street.
Deyton and Gordon are charged with four counts each of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment-discharging a firearm into an occupied habitation.
Greene County 911 Dispatch was called about 9 p.m. Saturday by a neighbor who heard gunshots. A woman living in the mobile home called 911 a short time later “advising someone had been shot,” a deputy’s report said.
When law enforcement arrived, “multiple bullet holes and spent shell casings were seen on and around the house,” the report said.
Deputies secured the scene and applied initial first aid before Greene County-Greeneville EMS arrived.
Suspects in connection with the shooting were identified, and deputies went to a home on Horse Creek Park Road where one of the suspects lives.
“The vehicle that the suspects (were) supposed to have left the crime scene in was at the address,” a report after the shooting said.
Deputies found a bullet hole on the passenger side rear fender. The rear passenger side window was broken out and there was a bullet hole in the post above the drivers side back window.
Deyton was charged in August 2021 by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment and cruelty to animals. He listed an address at 645 Horse Creek Park Road at the time.
The shooting Saturday night happened after Deyton and a female relative who lives at the address got into an argument and the situation escalated, Willett said.
Guns of two different calibers were discharged during the incident, he said.
Deyton and Gordon are held on $140,000 bond each pending arraignment Friday in Greene County General Sessions Court.