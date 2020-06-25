Two males are seen on videotape about 2:35 a.m. Thursday apparently attempting to break into the Rheatown Food Market at 385 Rheatown Road in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report.
The business owner provided video to deputies of two suspects in front of the business who walked up to the front door. When a truck stopped at a nearby stop sign, the suspects hid by a creek. After it pulled away, they then returned to the front of the store and one of them threw a rock that broke the door glass, the report said.
Both suspects were wearing dark clothes and had bandanas on their faces. One suspect was wearing red shoes and the other one was carrying a black backpack, the report said.
Another report filed about 5 a.m. Thursday with deputies said that when an employee arrived to open the store for business, she found the front door glass broken.
Damage to the door glass totals $200.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800.