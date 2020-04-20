Two reports of possible arson to vehicles were made over the weekend to sheriff’s deputies.
Mosheim firefighters responded about 2:10 p.m. Saturday to a Wright Road address in Bulls Gap. Smoke was seen coming from inside a 2004 Ford pickup truck, which was filled with trash, paper and pieces of cardboard, Deputy Jon Harness said in a report.
A pile of debris burning under the dashboard was extinguished. The fire caused part of the plastic dashboard to melt.
The person who lives at the address told deputies he saw the owner of the truck driving away in the opposite direction. The man later returned and said he had been working on the truck and could not get it to start, adding mice or rats frequently get under the dashboard area.
The truck is valued at $7,000. The fire cause remains under investigation.
About 2:45 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a vehicle fire call in a wooded area off Hartman Road.
“The vehicle was completely burned and had set the surrounding area on fire,” a report said.
The fire may have been started about noon Friday. The owner told deputies the 1996 Nissan Pathfinder had been parked in the spot for several years and nothing was inside it that could have started a fire.
The sport utility vehicle is valued at $3,500.
A possible suspect is named in the report.