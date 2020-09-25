Within a single week, the deaths of two well-known Greeneville physicians have changed the landscape of the local medical community.
Dr. Kenneth C .Susong, 92, a family medicine physician who retired in 2017 as he neared 90 years of age, died Wednesday at his home, and Dr. James McKinney, also a family medicine practitioner, died Thursday in Knoxville, where he was being treated for significant injuries suffered in an earlier fall.
Combined, the years both practiced medicine total more than a century.
Dr. Susong’s obituary is in today’s edition. Dr. McKinney’s obituary is being prepared by the family and funeral home, and will be published after it is received.
Both physicians were active in community life and knew countless local people as patients, associates and/or friends.