Drug possession charges were filed by Greeneville police against two women about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday after they were found unconscious in a sport utility vehicle in the parking lot of the Shoe Department store on East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Jennifer L. Welch, 30, of 330 Jennings Lane, was charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest and possession of a Schedule III drug.
Amelia D. Gore, 36, of Dickson in Dickson County, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Welch had the SUV keys in her lap and woke up after police knocked on the driver’s side window “multiple times,” Officer Jordan Williams said in a report.
Welch was told to get out of the SUV and place her hands on the vehicle. She allegedly did not comply, had slurred speech and “stopped following commands,” the report said. A knife was taken from one of her pockets and placed inside the vehicle.
Once outside, Welch “turned quickly” and tried to run toward the driver’s side door. She was taken to the ground and allegedly resisted being handcuffed. She was placed in a patrol car and Greene County-Greeneville EMS was called to treat Welch for a scrape on her head.
Welch was offered a ride with EMS after apparently calming down, but then began "actively resisting and trying to flee," and was placed back in the patrol car, the report said.
Welch was taken to Greeneville Community Hospital East, where she allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine. She was later medically cleared and taken to the Greene County Detention Center.
During a search of the SUV, a buprenorphine pill in a plastic bag was found next to the driver’s seat.
Gore was in possession of six grams of suspected methamphetamine. Syringes, a cut straw and plastic bags used to package drugs were found in her purse.
Welch and Gore were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.