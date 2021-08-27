Two women were charged with drug possession counts after sheriff’s deputies responded about 11 p.m. Thursday to suspicious activity in the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant at 55 Speedway Lane in Bulls Gap.
Rhonda D. Braden, 47, of 3500 Gap Creek Road, was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jennifer Y. Shepard, 40, of 179 Speedwell Church Road, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule V drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies were told a person in a car parked in the McDonald’s lot was “dropping plastic (bags) onto the ground,” Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report.
An exchange of small plastic bags for money was also seen at the car. Deputies found Braden and Shepard in the car. A records check showed an active violation of probation arrest warrant for Shepard.
Braden became nervous during a pat-down search and reached for her waistline. A bag containing about 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found. Another bag containing seven blue pills and a digital scale was also found, the report said.
K-9 Diesel alerted during a sniff of the car and a search was conducted. A bag containing a small amount of suspected methamphetamine was found, along with multiple syringes, a glass pipe and five yellow pills.
Braden and Shepard were held pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.