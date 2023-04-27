The tornado outbreak of 2011 will never be forgotten by those who lived through it.
Many in Greene County woke up to a radically altered landscape on the morning of April 28, 2011.
For many on the night of April 27-28 that year, sleep never came as homes and property were churned into unrecognizable piles of debris.
Twelve years later, most of the physical scars have been healed by nature, but the memories remain for those who lived through the catastrophic night.
The tornado outbreak claimed seven lives in Greene County, plus another fatality just over the Washington County line in the South Central community.
An event as devastating as the 2011 tornado outbreak may not be experienced again in the lifetimes of those who lived through it. Just the same, the anniversary serves as a potentially lifesaving reminder to the public to be prepared for destructive acts of nature and other unexpected emergencies.
“We will never forget, ever. As each year passes, we are again reminded of the preparations we made days ahead of time,” said Heather Sipe, director of the Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
As the multi-state tornado outbreak took shape across the Southeast and storms made their way toward Greene County, Sipe said first responders waited in uneasy anticipation “due to the risks, concerns voiced by the National Weather Service in Morristown (and) not knowing the extent and the devastation, that five tornadoes would cause.”
In addition to the lives lost, hundreds of others were injured in the 2011 tornado outbreak. At least 54 houses and 46 mobile homes in Greene County were destroyed, along with 88 barns and other farm buildings. Numerous other houses and buildings received damage. Total property damage well exceeded an initial property damage estimate of $12 million released by the state.
The Camp Creek and Horse Creek communities were especially hard-hit by the tornado outbreak. With the assistance of volunteer organizations like AIDNET, many storm victims were able to rebuild. Others moved away.
Those who remain need to stay vigilant, Sipe said.
“Lessons have been learned and in 2023, 12 years later, preparedness efforts continue. With each season, there is a severe risk potential within our county and region. The goal, as always, is to endure these weather systems with no loss of life and no injuries,” Sipe said.
She said that emergency management personnel “will continue to inform and educate our community of weather-related risks and how they can plan ahead and review these plans (to) ensure their safety and the safety of those they love.”
‘SUPER OUTBREAK’
The series of deadly tornadoes that struck the Southeastern U.S. in 2011 was the largest ever recorded. It’s now known as the “Super Outbreak.” Sections of the East and Midwest were also impacted.
The outbreak produced 362 confirmed tornadoes between April 25-28, 2011, with 216 tornadoes occurring on April 27 alone, according to the National Weather Service.
More than 320 people lost their lives, with over 3,100 injuries also resulting.
“Dozens of the tornadoes produced severe to catastrophic property damage, with all damage from the outbreak totaling to near $11 billion,” according to the weather service.
April 27, 2011, in particular, “is an unforgettable day” and likely the deadliest single day for tornadoes since a 1936 tornado outbreak.
In the National Weather Service Morristown office 40-county warning area that includes East Tennessee, 55 tornadoes were reported, with all but one touching down on April 27.
The tornadoes and severe weather that devastated sections of Greene County struck at night into the early morning of April 28.
Sipe said the first tornado warning in Greene County came in at 9:42 p.m. on April 27, 2011, and the last warning was at 1 a.m. on April 28.
Atmospheric conditions were ideal on April 27 to produce numerous thunderstorms with strong updrafts, creating “super cells” and the perfect setup for the deadly storms that followed, meteorologists said.
What made the outbreak unique was the sheer number of tornadoes the system generated.
“It was a fascinating event and unfortunately a deadly event as well,” National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist George Mathews said during a 2011 presentation at Carson-Newman College.
Mathews, meteorologist in charge at the Morristown weather service office, said the tornado outbreak “will kick off many years of research to come.”
“It’s the big event of our generation. It’s the big event of recorded history,” added former Morristown-based meteorologist David Gaffin.
By “recorded history,” Gaffin was referring to the years after 1950, when the science of tornado prediction and analysis became more precise.
“It’s a very big event and a very extraordinary event, but hopefully we will not see it again for a long time,” he said.
Morristown-based NWS science and operations officer David Hotz called the event “a classic generational outbreak of tornadoes.”
Following is a summary of the tornadoes that hit Greene County on April 27-28, 2011.
CAMP CREEK TORNADO
Five people lost their lives the night of April 27, 2011, along the track of the EF-3 Camp Creek tornado, and another man who suffered injuries died shortly afterward.
The top wind speed of the Camp Creek tornado was estimated by the weather service at 150 mph.
It was 16 miles in length and 1,500 yards wide.
The Camp Creek tornado touched down at 10:56 p.m. on April 27.
HORSE CREEK TORNADO
The tornado that hit the Horse Creek community was ultimately categorized by the weather service as an EF-4, with top wind speeds of 160 mph. One Horse Creek man died the night of the storm.
The twister had a 14-mile track and was 1,000 yards wide, and accounted for another fatality.
“This was a storm of long duration,” Hotz said.
The Horse Creek EF-4 tornado touched down at 12:42 a.m. on April 28, according to the weather service.
There were numerous injuries, as there were in Camp Creek.
The tornado moved into the South Central community of Washington County before dissipating, killing at least one person there on the border with Greene County.
At least 41 Horse Creek families lost their homes and most of their possessions to the tornado.
DUCKTOWN TORNADO
The Ducktown tornado, in northeastern Greene County, was the first to touch down in the county, at 9:26 p.m. on April 27, near Old Snapps Ferry Road.
It clipped Greene County in the Liberty Hill area, also known as Ducktown.
Maximum winds were estimated by the NWS at 120 mph.
The tornado had a path of 10 miles and a width of 150 yards. It also moved into Washington County before dying out.
HOUSTON VALLEY TORNADO
An EF-0 tornado in the Houston Valley area had maximum wind speeds of 75 mph. The tornado’s track was 2 miles long and 300 yards wide.
It touched down in the 1000 block of Houston Valley Road and crossed the Asheville Highway (State Route 70), before losing strength as it moved eastward.
The short-lived Houston Valley EF-0 tornado dissipated but was part of the storm cell that re-emerged minutes later as the deadly EF-3 tornado that moved through Camp Creek.
BULLS GAP TORNADO
The final tornado to be identified by the weather service was an EF-0 tornado which passed just north of Exit 23 of Interstate 81 in the Bulls Gap area, near the Volunteer Speedway.
The tornado covered a half-mile path of about 70 yards wide and reached a maximum wind speed of 70 mph.
“It was just a brief touch-down,” a weather service meteorologist said in a 2011 interview.
The Enhanced Fujita Scale EF-3 and EF-4 tornadoes that hit Greene County are categorized as “severe” or “devastating” on the EF Scale, which ranges from EF-0 (gale) in severity to EF-5 (incredible).
MEMORIAL IN CAMP CREEK
On April 27, 2021, the 10th anniversary of the outbreak, a memorial service for the eight victims was held at the tornado victims’ memorial in Camp Creek Ruritan Memorial Park.
County Mayor Kevin Morrison said that many Camp Creek and Horse Creek residents believed their close proximity to the mountains would shelter them from destructive storms.
“Individuals and families are better educated, and more keenly aware, and responsive to developing weather situations and warnings,” Morrison said. “Many more of our people today have an emergency response plan, a small cache of supplies and a communication plan with friends, family and neighbors.”
Resources are available to the public.
For tornado preparedness information, visit the National Safety Council website at www.nsc.org or www.ready.gov .
The National Weather Service offers SKYWARN, or storm spotter training. The service is free and available online. It covers topics that include the basics of thunderstorm development, the fundamentals of storm structure, identifying potential severe weather features, what type of information to report, how to report information and basic severe weather safety.
For more information on how to become a storm spotter, go to weather.gov .
For more information on the tornado outbreak, a presentation on the event is available for viewing on this link: https://www.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=61e843c3094e4b00bf8b5568034dde63 .