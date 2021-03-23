No new leads have surfaced in a double homicide that happened seven years ago Tuesday in Greeneville.
Elizabeth K. Cooter and Roger Dwayne Aiken were found on the morning of March 23, 2014, in Cooter’s burning house at 1117 W. Main St. The investigation into their deaths remains ongoing, but authorities said Monday there are no recent developments.
“We have nothing new on this case since we spoke about it (in 2020),” Greeneville police Detective Capt. Tim Davis said n an email.
On the Sunday morning of March 23, 2014, the body of Cooter, 78, was located in a bedroom of the one-story house. Aiken, 49, her nephew, was found just inside the front door. He died of injuries two days later.
Within one year of the homicides and arson, more than 50 people had been interviewed by Greeneville police, assisted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A Sunday-morning roadblock was conducted by police to speak with drivers who may have been on their way to church the morning of the crime and seen something of value.
Several candlelight vigils organized by those who knew the victims were held across the street from Cooter’s fire-ravaged home. Family members expressed optimism that someone would come forward with information that would assist investigators.
Cooter’s house was torn down in 2016. A vacant, overgrown lot remains.
“We continue to ask the public if they have heard anything or know anything to please call our office,” Davis said in 2019 on the fifth anniversary of the crime.
The public’s collective memory of the case dims and tips from the public have trailed off as years pass without an arrest in the murders. The passage of time makes solving the case “more and more difficult because information becomes hard to find,” Davis said in 2019.
Relatives and friends of the victims still want to see justice.
“Since the house has been gone, it’s out of sight and out of mind. A lot of people have forgot it even happened,” Belenda Peters, the fiancee of Tim Aiken, brother of Roger Aiken, said in 2019.
Just before 9 a.m. on March 23, 2014, a Greeneville police officer on patrol spotted smoke coming from Cooter’s home.
Aiken was found alive, but mortally wounded, just inside the doorway. Officers dragged him from the burning home, but he died two days later in a North Carolina hospital.
As Greeneville firefighters were on their way to the scene, officers found Cooter in her bed, the victim of an apparent homicide.
The home was set ablaze in an apparent attempt to cover up evidence related to the murders.
Details about injuries suffered by the victims have never been released, and police have not speculated on the motive for the murders.
A reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the murders is still available.
Anyone with information can contact the the Greeneville Police Department at 423-639-7111.