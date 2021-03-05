A Bulls Gap man who spurred a manhunt following a hit-and-run crash in 2018 that injured two teenagers has firearms possession charges pending in state and federal courts.
Harold Vernon Smith, 73, is charged in federal court with two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Smith had a pre-trial status hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Greeneville.
Smith is charged in Greene County Criminal Court with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving injury and two counts of filing a false report.
Smith had four jury trail dates rescheduled in 2019 and 2020, and is scheduled to appear March 31 for arraignment in Greene County Criminal Court.
The state charges stem from an incident on May 11, 2018, involving a hit-and-run crash that injured two teenage pedestrians.
The two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were struck on Gap Creek Road by a car allegedly driven by Smith. Both victims suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized at Johnson City Medical Center.
Smith was taken into custody on June 21, 2018. He had been camping out for weeks in a wooded area just off U.S. 11E in the Bulls Gap area.
When taken into custody, Smith had a loaded .22-caliber pistol in his waistband, a sheriff’s deputy said in a report.
Smith was initially charged with the unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon count, and served a state parole violation warrant.
The Tennessee Department of Correction took Smith into custody on a parole violation. He is currently not listed in TDOC records as being an inmate in the state system or as an inmate in the Greene County Detention Center.
In January 2019, Smith was indicted in U.S. District Court in Greenville on the firearm possession charges.
The 2019 federal grand jury indictment states that in May 2018, Smith possessed a .22 caliber revolver “which had been shipped and transported in interstate commerce.”
A March 30 federal court trial date was continued earlier this year. A federal court return date for Smith was not available Friday.
Smith has a prior criminal history dating to the 1970s.
Information from TDOC states Smith was convicted nearly 49 years ago of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, escape from prison and felony escape. He received a life prison sentence. He was later placed on parole for life after release from prison.
The crimes Smith was convicted of in 1972 were committed in Hawkins, Bledsoe and Johnson counties, according to state parole violation paperwork. Smith was released from TDOC custody in April 2009 to authorities in North Carolina. He returned to TDOC custody in June 2012 and was released on parole in 2013, according to records.