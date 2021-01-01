Greene County recorded a record-setting precipitation amount for 2020.
With rain forecast on New Year’s Eve, the record precipitation total will likely increase, said Derek Eisentrout, a Morristown-based National Weather Service meteorologist.
“In Greene County, this has been the wettest year overall,” Eisentrout said this week. “It’s significantly above the normal (total).”
The record rain and snowfall total for Greene County is based on readings at the University of Tennessee’s Northeast Tennessee AgResearch Center on East Allens Bridge Road. Precipitation totals based on readings at the Tri-Cities Regional Airport in Sullivan County roughly parallel the Greene County figures.
Eisentrout said that because of the vagaries of weather, it’s difficult to draw any sweeping conclusions from the 2020 figures, but one thing is clear: among other things, this was a very wet year in Northeastern Tennessee.
“It ebbs and flows every year. It depends on the (weather) patterns,” Eisentrout said.
Through Monday, Greene County received 60.48 inches of rain and snow in 2020, according to readings taken at the UT Agricultural research station.
The average annual precipitation figure for the East Allens Bridge Road location is 42.75 inches. Precipitation readings have been collected in Greene County since 1890, but there was a gap between 1907 and 1931 when no readings were taken. Annual figures from 1932 onward are available.
“It is one of our oldest observation sites,” Eisentrout said.
The average annual precipitation figure for Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville is 41.01 inches. Precipitation through Monday at the Sullivan County airport totals 57.4 inches, also a record.
In Greene County, the year with the second-most rain and snowfall was 2013, when 59.7 inches was recorded; the third-most precipitation was recorded in 1901, with 57.86 inches.
By contrast, the region also experiences exceptionally dry years. In 2007, a year of drought, only 20.39 inches of precipitation fell at Tri-Cities Regional Airport, Eisentrout said.
Recent years have tended to be wetter, figures show.
“We’ve had some very significant rainfall the last few springs,” Eisentrout said.
Sections of Greene County were hit with significant flooding after prolonged rainfall in February, and similar rainfall events occurred in February 2018 and 2019. Torrential rainfall washed out some roadways and culverts in the county that are still in need of repair.
Annual snowfall figures also fluctuate. The burst of snowfall on Christmas Eve was beautiful to behold, but frigid temperatures left roads covered in ice and snow for several days.
Snowfall recorded at the UT Agricultural research station on Dec. 24 totaled 4.5 inches.
Snowfall at the Tri-Cities Regional Airport totaled 4.6 inches. To date, 16.39 inches of snow has fallen at the airport.
Historically, the average annual snowfall at the East Allens Bridge Road location is 13.3 inches. The average snowfall for the last 30 years at the Greene County location is 9 inches.
The long-term National Weather Service forecast for the winter and spring 2021 calls for more moisture and generally warmer temperatures.
“There are better chances for it overall,” Eisentrout said. “That’s not to say we’re not going to have a cold snap, but it’s just trending over the coming months to be warmer than normal with precipitation greater than normal. Warmer and wetter.”