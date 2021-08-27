The 2020 Census conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau shows Greene County has grown over the past 10 years.
According to 2020 Census data, Greene County has a total population of 70,152 people. That number marks a 1.9% population increase from 68,831 in 2010.
This makes Greene County the 20th most populous out of 95 counties in the state of Tennessee.
The Town of Greeneville also saw growth. The census reports that 15,479 people now live within the city limits, compared to 15,062 10 years ago.
According to the 2020 Census, the number of people in Greene County that are aged 18 and over is 56,339, which is 80.3% of the county’s population. That percentage is up from 78.8% in 2010.
According to the Census Bureau, 13,813 people who live in the county are under the age of 18, which is 19.7% of the county’s population. That number is down from 21.2% of the county population 10 years ago.
When it comes to racial demographics, Greene County also saw a few changes.
According to the 2020 Census, 91% of the people living in Greene County were white, and 2% of people in the county were black or African American. Ten years ago, 95% of the people living in the county were white and 1.9% of people were black or African American. People of two or more races make up 4.8% of the county’s population.
The federal count found that 3.6% of people currently living in the county are hispanic or latino, which is up from 2.46% in the 2010 Census.
The number of housing units in the county stands at 32,154, with 28,738 housing units being occupied. That means 89.4% of housing units in the county are occupied.
The population density, which is the number people per square mile in the county, stands at 112.8 people per square mile. Greene County has 622 square miles of land, making it the seventh largest county in the state by land area.
STATE POPULATION
The state of Tennessee’s population grew as well over the last 10 years.
The total population in Tennessee is now 6,910,840, according to the 2020 Census. This is an 8.9% increase from 6,346,105 in 2010.
Tennessee ranks 16th in population size, right behind the state of Massachusetts.
The percentage of people aged 18 or older in the state is 77.9%.
According to the Census Bureau, 72.2% of the state’s population are white, 15.8% are black or African American, and 6% are of the population are of two or more races.
Hispanic or Latino persons make up 6.9% of the population of the state.
The census found that 90.5% of Tennessee’s 3,031,605 housing units are occupied. The population density of the state is 167.6 people per square mile of land. There are 41,232.5 square miles of land in the state of Tennessee.
NATION GROWS
The population of the United State grew to 331,449,281 people, up from 308,745,538 people in 2010. About 204.3 million Americans are white, down 8.6% from 10 years ago, while 46.9 million are black or African American.
The multiracial population was measured at 9 million people in 2010 and was 33.8 million people in 2020, a 276% increase.
The Hispanic or Latino population of the U.S. grew 23% to 62.1 million people.
The United States remains the third most populous nation in the world behind China and India.
The population density of the U.S. is 93.8 people per square mile, which has increased from 87.4 people per square mile in 2010.