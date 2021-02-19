The COVID-19 pandemic has apparently not altered traffic patterns in Greene County.
While some people may go for a drive go out of boredom or other reasons while homebound during the pandemic, the number of reported crashes and traffic fatalities on county roads and throughout the state remained generally consistent in 2020 with figures from previous years.
Traffic in general during the pandemic has decreased, Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi said.
Many possible factors come into play when fatality crashes are investigated, said Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt, who also serves as regional liaison for the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
There are random annual variances in traffic-related statistics. The year 2019 is one outlier, with a much lower fatality total in Greene County than other recent years.
“Yes, numbers do actually fluctuate from year to year. Around here, I think people are still driving about the same during the COVID pandemic,” Holt said.
“They still make the grocery runs and attend to their business. I think a lot of people got out and drove around just to get out of the house during the peak of COVID-19,” Holt said.
There were 18 traffic fatalities in 2020 in Greene County, compared to only eight in 2019. There were 18 traffic fatalities in 2018 in the county, and 18 in 2017.
There have been two traffic fatalities in 2021 in Greene County. A Chuckey woman died in a two-vehicle crash Feb. 6 on Midway Road. A Greeneville man died Thursday after a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus.
Contributing factors in fatal crashes in 2020 included drivers not wearing safety restraints, drug or alcohol use and traffic infractions like failure to yield and speeding.
Traffic fatality figures statewide went up each year from 2017 through 2020. There were 1,231 traffic fatalities in 2020 in Tennessee, compared to 1,024 in 2017. Of the 2020 total, 132 of the victims were teenagers between the ages of 13 and 19.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation and state Department of Safety and Homeland Security recently launched a campaign to raise public awareness about the increased fatality crash rate on state roadways.
Fatalities statewide increased nearly 7% in 2020, while the total of vehicle traffic was down about 13%, according to TDOT.
“We want motorists to take notice and work with us in making a change,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said.
Of the 1,231 traffic fatalities last year, 396 victims were unrestrained, a 32% increase from 2019.
CAUSES, CIRCUMSTANCES
A rundown of 2020 traffic fatalities in Greene County shows a variety of causes and circumstances:
- The first crash occurred on Jan. 10, 2020, on West Main Street in Greeneville. Factors included no seat belt in use, speeding/reckless driving and drug use.
- The second occurred on Jan. 26 on Lonesome Pine Trail. Factors included no seat belt in use and speeding.
- The third occurred on Jan. 27 on West Allens Bridge Road. Factors included speeding and drug use.
- The fourth occurred on Feb. 19 and happened on the 107 Cutoff. In that wreck, the passenger was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver fled on foot. Drug use is suspected.
- The fifth occurred on April 29 on Twin Barns Road. It involved a speeding motorcycle and a vehicle that failed to yield.
- The sixth occurred on May 13 on Interstate 81. Factors included speeding and reckless driving.
- The seventh occurred on May 14 on Rheatown Road. The crash involved a motorcycle that was speeding.
- The eighth occurred on May 24, 2020 on Beverly Hills Drive. It involved an ATV. The driver was not wearing a helmet.
- The ninth occurred on June 22 on Kingsport Highway. The crash involved a motorcycle which crossed the center line, striking a tractor trailer. The motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet.
- The 10th occurred on July 5 on Cedar Creek Road. It involved a motorcyclist who was speeding and reckless driving.
- The 11th occurred on Aug. 6 on Interstate 81. It involved a vehicle hitting the back of a stalled tractor-trailer.
- The 12th occurred on Sept. 6 on Lonesome Pine Trail. It involved a vehicle running off the roadway and striking a tree.
- The 13th occurred on Sept 25 on West Andrew Johnson Highway. It involved a car pulling out into the path of a sport utility vehicle.
- The 14th occurred on Oct. 29 on Interstate 81 when a vehicle ran into the back of a tractor-trailer. Factors included the victim not wearing a seat belt and following improperly.
- The 15th occurred on Oct. 30 on Interstate 81. A vehicle ran off the roadway, striking trees and overturning. The cause of the crash is unknown.
- The 16th, 17th and 18th fatalities occurred on Nov. 5 on the Kingsport Highway. It involved three young adults in a car that crossed the center line and struck another car. Drug and alcohol use was suspected by all three crash victims.