According to Greene County Trustee Nathan Holt, Greene County citizens should be receiving their 2021 county property tax notices in the mail starting the first week of October.
The Trustee’s Office will begin accepting payments for 2021 county property taxes on Monday. The Trustee’s Office also reminds residents that partial payments are accepted on both current and delinquent county property taxes that are payable in the Trustee’s Office.
There are numerous options for residents looking to make their property tax payments.
Greene County residents can pay in person at the Greene County Trustee’s Office located at 204 N. Cutler St., Suite 216, in Greeneville.
Online payment is also an option at www.tennesseetrustee.org. “Greene County” should be selected from the dropdown list on the webpage when paying this way.
Residents may also mail a check or money order to Greene County Trustee, 204 N. Cutler St., Suite 216, Greeneville, TN 37745. If paying by this method, the Trustee’s Office asks that residents include their tax notice stub to ensure proper processing.
Payment via phone is also available by calling 1-877-768-5048.
A convenience fee of 2.5% applies to card payment transactions. A convenience fee of $1 applies to e-check transactions. An additional convenience fee of 25 cents applies to phone payments.
The Greene County Trustee’s Office announced it has negotiated lower convenience fees for e-check and credit/debit card payment transactions when paying county property taxes by these methods. The convenience fee for credit/debit card transactions has been reduced from 2.75% to 2.5% of the transaction amount. The e-check convenience fee has been reduced from $2.75 to $1 per transaction.
A statement said the Trustee’s Office hopes that these reduced convenience fees will make paying county property taxes by card or e-check more convenient and less burdensome for residents.
The county property tax rate for those living inside the Town of Greeneville is $1.9845 for each $100 of taxable property, while the tax rate for those living outside the Town of Greeneville is $2.0145 for each $100 of taxable property.
Properties in Baileyton, Mosheim, Tusculum and the unincorporated areas of Greene County have a county property tax rate of $2.0145 per $100 of assessed value. The Town of Greeneville is the only location with a different county property tax rate due to properties inside of Greeneville not being subject to the county property tax levy for education debt service.
Anyone with questions may stop by the Greene County Trustee’s Office 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or call the office at 423-798-1705.