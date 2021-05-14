The 2021 Greene County Fair will be held July 26-31, and the community is collectively looking forward to the ride.
The 2020 fair was another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this week’s announcement about its return is a welcome sign of everyday life returning to a semblance of normal, fair board of directors President Rick Clark said Thursday.
“We’re at the point in time we’re full on for the fair,” Clark said. “I think with people being cooped up over the last year, they are looking forward to the fair and getting out.”
Many fair events are outdoors and pavilions hosting exhibit and vendor booths are open-ended, lessening concerns about virus spread as more people receive vaccinations and the population approaches a form of herd immunity.
Public health recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control in place when the fair is held will be observed, Clark said.
“We’re just having to kind of wait to follow the policies. They will be more concrete as these policies come in. In a couple of months, we will make the decision about what the event (guidelines) will be,” he said.
Face masks may be recommended but not required, Clark said.
“We figure by the time (the fair) rolls around, the number of vaccinations will be much, much higher,” he said. “We’ve been in touch with other fairs in the area and the state and they are (also) in full on. I think by and large, it will be a return to what we consider normalcy.”
The fair board had a tough decision to make one year ago as COVID-19 cases ramped up in the region. Limited knowledge about the virus and its potential public health effects further clouded the process.
Fair directors did what organizers of about 80% of similar events planned across the state ultimately did — cancel the event.
The choice was complicated by the scheduled late July-early August dates of the 2020 Greene County Fair, compared to when county fairs elsewhere in Tennessee were to be held.
“It was really tough for us. We are one of the earlier fairs in the state, and we were the third fair to cancel the event,” Clark said.
The decision was made before the majority of other fairs in Tennessee were canceled.
“I know now that it was at least 75%, but at that time it did make it tough for us,” Clark said. “It was a tough call to make before the fair rolled around, but we (later) felt we made the right call on that.”
As the public health situation improves this spring, attitudes are changing, said Rhonda Humbert, vice president of the fair board.
“People are wanting to get back to the normal things in their lives,” Humbert said. “I’m kind of interested to see what this weekend and the Iris Festival holds.”
Humbert agreed that the fair board faced a difficult decision last May when considering whether or not to go on with planning the 2020 event.
“It was heartbreaking. We’ve always loved what we do. We’re all volunteers, and it was just a week of nothing to look forward to,” she said. “I think last year people were disappointed we weren’t able to (hold the fair). We had to be cautious.”
This year is different.
“With (restrictions) lifting, basically our mindset is to move forward,” Humbert said. “We’ll adhere to whatever the CDC guidelines are at the time of the fair, but we’re just planning it as normal.”
Changes could be made in the way some Expo Building exhibits are displayed, and some events previously held in the Andrew Johnson Bank Pavilion may be held in a different venue, but organizers said it’s premature to be more specific.
“We’re still in the planning stages,” Humbert said.
Outdoor activities such as pageants, musical entertainment and the always-popular demolition derby will proceed as in past years.
Fair vendors will remain the same, including the operator of the midway rides, Florida-based Belle City Amusements Inc.
“They’ve done a great job for us,” Clark said.
While the current fair association has operated the event since 1949, agricultural fairs have been held since 1870 in Greene County. The 1918 fair was cancelled due to the influenza pandemic of 1918-19.
Attendance at the 2019 county fair was about 29,500. This year’s fair will revert to a Monday through Saturday schedule.
Before 2019, the fair was generally held around the third week of August. With children in school by that time, the late July dates work better for families, Clark said.
Clark said the 2021 fair is eagerly anticipated by the public.
“We’ve had positive feedback. People are glad it’s going to happen this year and we feel glad about it,” he said.
“I think there will be a lot of fun to be had,” added Humbert.
The sights and sounds of the 2021 Greene County Fair could be considered a declaration of sorts that the COVID-19 pandemic is in the rear-view mirror.
“We’d all like to forget 2020, certainly as a community and state and country. We’d all like to collectively forget 2020,” Clark said.