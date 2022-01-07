Crimes reported in Greeneville remained consistent in most categories during 2021, compared to 2020.
Both the community at large and law enforcement were impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Use of illicit drugs like methamphetamine and opiates among some citizens continues with no appreciable decline. The city’s population remains stable.
That makes identifying any one factor or trend for crimes reported to Greeneville police and the total and types of all calls routinely answered by officers difficult to pinpoint, Chief Tim Ward and Detective Capt. Tim Davis said.
Notable were the increased number of all types of reports taken in 2021 compared to 2020. Last year’s total was 5,901. Reports taken in 2020 totaled 4,860.
The reports include all types of activities officers participate in on a daily basis, including welfare checks, mediating property disputes and helping stranded motorists, Davis said.
Vehicle crashes of all types in the Town of Greeneville reported to the GPD were also up between 2020 and 2021, from 933 to 1,239.
Davis conferred with Ward about the numbers.
“The fluctuation between the two years is not enough to cause us any concerns at this point. It is just something that takes place. We do not believe that it is something that can be blamed on Covid,” Davis said in an email.
“Please remember that these categories are general and not specific as to the crime, in that several of the categories have several subcategories within each one,” he added.
The crime numbers for 2021 are approximations and not exact as numbers are firmed up, Davis said.
Criminal complaints taken by the Greeneville Police Department in 2021, with 2020 figures in parentheses, include:
- Arson: 0 (1)
- Assaults: 273 (239)
- Burglaries: 45 (57)
- Counterfeiting: 43 (106)
- Drug/Narcotic: 186 (165)
- Embezzlement: 7 (7)
- Fraud 101: (115)
- Homicide: 0 (1)
- Kidnapping: 2 (2)
- Theft: 360 (380)
- Motor Vehicle Theft: 59 (61)
- Pornography/Obscene Material: 2 (1)
- Robbery: 5 (2)
- Sexual Offenses With Force: 7 (6)
- Sexual Offenses Without Force: 1 (4)
- Receiving Stolen Property: 7 (7)
- Vandalism: 88 (103)
- Weapon Law Violations: 20 (8)
- All Other Types of Reports: 5,901 (4,860)
- Crash Investigations: 1,239 (933)