Rain failed to dampen the enthusiasm of thousands who attended the 72nd annual Greene County Fair.
While precipitation held down attendance on opening night and Tuesday, more agreeable weather and a host of activities offered at the fair made for bigger crowds the rest of the week, fair board of directors President Rick Clark said.
Attendance Saturday was the highest weekend total since 2015, Clark said Sunday. Overall attendance figures were comparable to 2021, when the fair drew big crowds eager to get out after the event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We did very good this year in spite of the rain. The beginning of the week, attendance was down, but we had a tremendous night on Saturday night,” Clark said. “It was the largest Saturday night (attendance) we have had in a long time.”
The always popular demolition derby was complemented by a well-attended baby show, Midway ride attractions, livestock shows and quality musical entertainment. Most people who went to the fair also enjoyed the variety of food options available.
The torrential downpour on July 25 caused flooding in several buildings and muddy conditions in other sections of the fairground, prompting the delay of the tractor pull until Wednesday night. Other popular events like the Fairest of the Fair competition and School of Morton wrestling, both on the Tri-Am RV Main Stage, proceeded as scheduled.
Muddy conditions in the Jim Saulsbury Motorsports Arena also prompted cancellation of the rodeo scheduled for Tuesday night, but by mid-week crowds attending the fair rebounded and made up for lost time.
“(The rain) really caused problems. There was a tremendous amount of water up there,” Clark said. “We were able to get the track dry enough to do the tractor pull Wednesday. Everything else worked pretty well. Thursday through Saturday the (demolition) derbies were fine and everything went on as planned.”
As the week went on, additional rain did not fall on the fairgrounds but downpours and threatening skies elsewhere in the county may have convinced some people to delay their fair visits, Clark said.
“The clouds were there and and there was rain all around us, but Saturday made up for it,” Clark said. “They were here for everything, and the derby is a huge draw.”
Total fair attendance from July 25 through Saturday was 30,276, including 8,140 visitors Saturday. Fair attendance in 2021 totaled 32,594.
“There was a huge crowd here Saturday night,” Clark said.
Saturday night’s musical headliners, Joe Lasher and Kaitlyn Baker, were well received by the crowd, in addition to Friday night’s headliner, the Dugger Band, and all the other musical acts that performed during the week.
FAIR ATTENDANCE
Broken down by day, attendance for the 2022 Greene County Fair was:
- Monday: 2,540.
- Tuesday: 4,538.
- Wednesday: 4,840.
- Thursday 4,446.
- Friday: 5,772.
- Saturday: 8,140.
Clark said new and recently introduced events at the fair for 2022 proved popular with the public, including the Barnyard Nursery Petting Zoo.
“The biggest new thing was the continuation of the barnyard nursery petting zoo,” Clark said.
Another encouraging development was the contribution made by the new Greene County Fair Youth Board.
“That was very active this year,” Clark said.
A scavenger hunt organized by the youth board was popular, as were events organized by the Future Farmers of America like the hamburger cookout.
Getting younger people involved in planning will help ensure the fair remains an annual Greene County tradition for years to come, Clark said.
“It is important. They were energetic, and that board did a great job for us. I’m looking forward to what they do in the future,” he said.
A fair has been held in some form in Greene County since 1870, when the Farmers and Mechanics Association held its first exposition. The current Greene County Fair Association was incorporated in 1949.
As always, sponsors and volunteers are vital to the fair’s success.
“It was a tremendous effort. This year, everybody was pitching in,” Clark said.
Planning for the 2023 Greene County Fair is already underway, even as crews were breaking down sites on the fairground Sunday.
“We started preparing for next year as the (2022) fair goes on,” Clark said.
Members of the Greene County Fair board of directors took a moment Sunday to reflect on all the hard work that made the 2022 edition of the event one to remember
“It went very well. We had a good year, especially in spite of the weather,” Clark said
For compete results of winners of various competitions, visit the Greene County Fair website at greenecountyfair.com or the fair Facebook page.
EVENT TOP FINISHERS
Top finishers in some of the fair events include:
Demolition Derbies:
- Terry Law Firm V-8 Cylinder Demolition Derby: Gary Crittenden
- Fisher Auto Parts V-6/4 Cylinder Demolition Derby: Gary Norton
- Powder Puff Demolition Derby: Beth Norton
WIKQ Youth Talent Show::
- 1st Place: Baylee Hensley
- 2nd Place: Mylee Doty
- 3rd Place: Madison Metcalf
Teeny Tiny Talent Show:
- 1st Place: Eli and Ethan Mainor
- 2nd Place: Tatum McAmis
- 3rd Place: Isabella Paysinger
Greeneville Federal Bank Cornhole Tournament:
- 1st Place, GND: Gary Ford and Dylan Willis
- 2nd Place, Killshot: Alec Ryan and Cody Foust
- 3rd Place, Mazers: Tony Dye and Josh Mowel