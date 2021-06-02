A celebration Tuesday on the grounds of the Dickson-Williams Mansion marked 225 years to the day since the founding of the state of Tennessee on June 1, 1796.
Those passing by the mansion between about 5 and 7 p.m. likely saw people, including event organizer and Greene County historian Tim Massey, dressed in period attire, and may have heard the Watauga Valley Fife & Drums playing or the 18th century rifles fired close to 7 p.m.
Massey spoke at the event along with state Rep. David Hawk (R-Greeneville), Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison and City Administrator Todd Smith. Each noted the significant history of 225 years since the official founding of Tennessee and the importance of remembering it and passing it on to future generations.
“We cannot sum up 225 years in a short period of time. We have an incredible history, and much of it was born right here in this area,” Massey said, also noting the historic Dickson-Williams Mansion’s proximity to the Big Spring, where Greeneville was founded, and the replica capital building of the short-lived State of Franklin.
“Men and women that helped form this region and this state drank from that spring over there, and they attended church services there led by Rev. Samuel Doak, the man who brought the light of education to the region,” Massey said.
Those men and women, Massey said, were the Scots Irish settlers, who crossed over the mountains from North Carolina into Cherokee land, “established the first free government on the North American continent,” and who he quipped “would fight amongst themselves if they could not fight someone else.”
“These are the men who wove the fabric of the state. These were the men who had crossed over the mountains and defeated the British at Kings Mountain in 1780,” Massey said.
Speakers also emphasized Tennessee’s reputation and nickname as the Volunteer State.
“Tennessee has been a leader in the nation since it was conceived,” said Morrison. “It has been the Volunteer State that didn’t take no for an answer and contributed and delivered when others recoiled.”
According to Massey, the nickname originated in a poem written during the War of 1812 by Capt. Jacob Taylor Hartsell, who he said “Greene County has a right to claim,” after Gov. William Blount called for 3,500 troops to fight in the war, and and more than 25,000 volunteered.
“Tennesseeans have volunteered for every war since,” Massey said.
Smith noted that many Tennessee soldiers fought for both sides during the Civil War.
“Tennessee contributed more soldiers to the confederacy than other states and more to the union than other southern states combined,” Smith said.
Instead of the Volunteer State, though, Massey said the state nickname could have been the “Big Benders” or the “Butternuts,” but he said those “thankfully didn’t stick.”
Smith also discussed the history of Nashville as Music City, an association which he said began in the 1870s with the Fisk University Jubilee Gospel Singers, who went on tour at that time and began attracting musicians from other areas to Nashville.
“Tennessee has 10 official songs, which points to the fact that we are a diverse state. Our musical diversity speaks to our state diversity. We are diverse topographically, but we are diverse because of our people,” Smith said. “A state is about its people, and we are not perfect. We have our flaws and scars, but we have people all over the state dedicated to making those better.”
Steve Ricker, director of interpretation for the Overmountain Victory Trail Association, also spoke briefly and gave Hawk, Morrison and Smith each a challenge coin, representing a “challenge to keep the story alive.”
The Overmountain Victory Trail in North Carolina is a national historic trail marking where East Tennesseans, known today as the Overmountain Men, crossed the Unaka Mountains to fight in the Battle of Kings Mountain. He said the story of the Overmountain Men has been one of the least told stories of the American Revolution, which fuels his passion for telling that story through reenacting the mountain passage.
Grace Whitten, 16, a fife player from Elizabethton who played on Tuesday, agreed on the importance of remembering the past.
“It is important to honor the birthday of Tennessee and to know the history of where we live,” she said. “You can grow closer to your community through learning the history.”
“Two-hundred-twenty-five years has been tough. We have scars and growth marks, but there’s no place I’d rather be,” Morrison said.
The event concluded with cake and “John Sevier’s favorite lemonade,” which Massey joked was “whatever is on sale at Food City.”
“Happy birthday, Tennessee. May God continue to guide and bless our state,” Morrison said.
“Let’s go build on the wonderful success of 225 years and make the greatest state that much better,” Smith said.
Many organizations took part in the event including the Dickson-Williams Historical Association, the Watauga and Kings Mountain chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution, Greene County Genealogical Society, Greene County Heritage Trust, Andrew Johnson. National Historic Park, Fort Watauga Society Children of the American Revolution, Watauga Valley Fife & Drums, Overmountain Victory Trail Association, Tennessee State Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard and the Nolachuckey Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The mansion will also host a fundraiser for the 200th anniversary of the home’s completion on Aug. 29. It will feature a reenactment of the Catharine Dickson and Dr. Alexander Williams wedding.