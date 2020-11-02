A Midway man was charged Saturday night by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a handgun while under the influence, violation of an order of protection and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.
Justin M. Rimondi, 36, of 2265 Bibles Chapel Road, was held pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.
Sheriff’s deputies answering a disturbance call about 8 p.m. Saturday spoke with a resident, who told deputies she and another relative were being held against their will and that Rimondi had taken their cellphones so they could not call for help. The woman told deputies Rimondi possessed numerous firearms and he used them to threaten the victims.
Rimondi was seen through a basement window talking to one of the alleged victims with a firearm holstered on his side, Deputy Joe Harness said in a report.
A deputy announced himself as law enforcement and Rimondi “appeared to reach for the holstered firearm,” the report said.
The deputy commanded Rimondi to show his hands and keep them above his head. Rimondi complied. Rimondi had “multiple firearms on his person,” including four loaded pistols, and was disarmed, the report said.
The male relative with Rimondi said they had argued, but he was not assaulted or threatened. The other alleged victim was located at a neighbor’s house and said she did not witness an assault nor was she threatened.
While speaking with Rimondi, deputies noticed an odor of alcohol, and he allegedly admitted to drinking that night.
A records check found that there was an active restraining order against Rimondi issued in New Jersey that includes an order to not possess any firearms.
Deputies found 23 different types of firearms and a quantity of ammunition in the house, including an assault rifle loaded with 99 rounds of ammunition, along with other loaded rifles. A quantity of other types of ammunition was also found in the house.
A relative told deputies the weapons were his, but they “were found to be in the suspect’s area of living and possession (of them) was taken for evidence and stored,” the report said.