Greeneville’s compelling historical past merged with the present Saturday as the 240th anniversary of the founding of the town and Greene County was marked with a series of activities.
Visitors heard the story of the Overmountain Men, who fought and won the Battle of King’s Mountain in 1780, a decisive Revolutionary War victory that helped gain American independence from Great Britain.
Founding Fathers of Greeneville and Greene County were also honored. Visitors to the event learned about many aspects of history relating to the founding of the town and county.
Steve Ricker, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Overmountain Victory Trail Association, recounted the exploits of the Overmountain Men and the Battle of Kings Mountain to an appreciative crowd.
Ricker, wearing the clothing of a frontiersman, spoke as Thomas Morgan, one of the militia members who comprised the Overmountain Men. Visitors gathered near the State of Franklin Capitol cabin listened as Morgan gave an account of the Battle of Kings Mountain and events leading up to it.
Morgan arrived in 1774 from “across the mountains” to a region free of interference by the British crown.
“I got land at a place called the Camp Creek,” he said. “For the first time in my life, I was free. I wasn’t living under the rule of King George.”
Several years later, pioneers “heard about a war. It seemed a world away,” Morgan said.
Morgan joined the militia under the command of John Sevier and recounted the assembly of militiamen in September 1780 at Sycamore Shoals.
There was considerable animosity toward the British commander, Major Patrick Ferguson, who vowed if the patriots resisted the British and loyalist troops, he would “he would march his army across the mountains, hang their leaders, and lay waste with fire and sword.”
“The gathering at Sycamore Shoals was a sight to see. Hundreds of campfires with men, women, and children mingling about, talking, ready to march and go after (the British),” Morgan said. “We had no idea what was going to happen.”
Morgan was one of at least 65 Greene Countians who made the historic march to Kings Mountain, defeating the British on Oct. 7, 1780.
Overmountain Men were prepared to defend their home.
“He wants a fight, so let’s give him a fight,” Morgan said.
Ferguson was killed at the Battle of Kings Mountain, along with more than 150 others in his command. The remainder surrendered. The patriots lost 28 men, but compelled the British and loyalists to march north. The British, under Gen. Charles Cornwallis, surrendered in October 1781 in Yorktown, Virginia, to Gen. George Washington’s Continental Army.
The Battle of Kings Mountain helped turned the tide of the Revolutionary War in the south.
The Overmountain Men were “a band of 900 starving, exhausted men and we stopped and defeated the most powerful army in the world,” Morgan said.
The Battle of Kings Mountain, fought near present-day Spartanburg, South Carolina, involved militia and was ignored in many northern accounts of the Revolutionary War.
The Overmountain Victory Trail Association was formed in 1975 to gain recognition for the route the Overmountain Men took to the Battle of King’s Mountain. Ricker joined the organization in 2006.
“It keeps growing and growing,” Ricker said.
Ricker is also a frontier art craftsman, creating knives, powder horns, gun bags, tobacco horns, tobacco pouches, clothing, tomahawks and other items from materials that would have been used in the 1700s.
Ricker’s website is https://primitivetrails.wixsite.com/primitivetrails-2 .
Mark Halback, who portrayed the Rev. Samuel Doak, delivered a prayer that Doak offered to the Overmountain Men as they prepared for the Battle of Kings Mountain.
“There’s so much history in this county and the region. We’re trying to share the story so the young people have some appreciation for the history of this county,” Halback said.
Lisa Bennett, who works at the Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats, portrayed Mary McKeehan Patton, who played a pivotal role in assisting the Overmountain Men. As Patton, she described the process of making “fine black powder,” with all the ingredients laid out on a table inside the State of Franklin Capitol cabin on College Street. Visitors listened with interest as she told the story of Patton, who made gunpowder from local ingredients that included bat guano and was considered a “master powder maker.”
Quality gunpowder was of great value on the frontier, worth two pounds of gold or one acre of land in 1780 for one pound of powder.
Patton would make the hazardous horseback journey to Charleston, South Carolina, to deliver the powder and return with supplies for the militia, taking backroads to avoid British detection. Patton supplied the Overmountain men with 500 pounds of gunpowder, with required 375 pounds of saltpeter, and more than 62 pounds each of charcoal and sulphur to make, Bennett said.
The history of Colonial women is largely obscured, but Patton’s contribution to American independence was significant, Bennett said.
“She put all her money in land. She did end up with over 300 acres of land,” Bennett said. Some of Patton’s ancestors still live in the region, she said.
Cohen Daniels, 13, was at the event with his brother, Ivan. Both were dressed as Continental soldiers. True to the roles boys played in the Revolutionary War, Cohen Daniels played a song on a fife accompanied by his brother playing a drum.
The brothers, from Limestone, are members of the National Society of Children of the American Revolution. Cohen Daniels serves as president of the Fort Watauga Society chapter. Fort Watauga once stood at the Sycamore Shoals of the Watauga River in what is now Elizabethton.
“I’m a big history person,” Daniels said. “Our state project this year is stitching history together at Sycamore Shoals State Park.”
Daniels explained he is outfitting a mannequin in hand-stitched clothing like that worn “as a child of the American Revolution.”
“One of the jobs of a child of 15 was (playing) the fife and drum and as a bugler and sometimes as real fighting soldiers,” he said.
Teaching the region’s history is one mission of the National Society of Children of the American Revolution.
“We want kids to be interested and we think that (the project) will help,” Daniels said.
The observance of the 240th anniversary of the founding of Greeneville and Greene County included a grave marking for Hezekiah Balch at Old Harmony Cemetery by the Sons of the American Revolution.
Balch, who lived from 1741 to 1810, was a Presbyterian minister and the founder in 1794 of Greeneville College, which merged after the Civil War with present-day Tusculum University. He was the first settled pastor of First Presbyterian Church in Greeneville.
Other events included a children’s art contest held at the Roby Fitzgerald Center.
Some who attended the event toured the Andrew Johnson National Historic site. Greeneville was the home of the 17th U.S. president.
Bonita Colley and Linda Moser, both of Greene County, enjoyed learning more about local history .
“The history is quite fascinating,” Colley added.
Moser agreed.
“I think it’s interesting. That’s why we came,” she said.
Some who attended anniversary events came from the surrounding area.
“I’m just a visitor in for the day,” said John Britton, of Marion, Virginia. Britton, who has family roots in Greene County, is a member of the Kings Mountain Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Britton, in uniform as a Continental soldier, also visited two cemeteries in Greene County where family forbearers lay at rest, including the Cross Anchor Cemetery and a family cemetery on Babbs Mill Road.
“It’s just good to be here. It’s kind of neat to stop by those cemeteries,” Britton said.