Thirty-four churches in Greene County disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church Saturday in a special called session of the Holston Annual Conference.
Voting members of the conference spanning from Southwest Virginia, through East Tennessee, and into North Georgia, gathered at Central UMC in Knoxville and ratified the disaffiliation of 264 churches, representing 21% of membership.
Holston Conference reported that 945 members and guests attended the called session.
The somber event represented a time of moving forward in Holston Conference during years of conflict in the United Methodist Church. The conflict relates to human sexuality, specifically rules against ordination of practicing homosexuals and the officiating of same-sex weddings.
"We acknowledge that our inability to continue on the journey together in the same denomination is a sign of human brokenness," said the Rev. Dr. Debra Wallace-Padgett as she addressed the called session. "We recognize that all of us share some responsibility for arriving at this moment of separation. We grieve our failure to love each other as Christ loves us, to hold onto each other as God holds onto us, to show the same level of patience to one other that our Savior shows us."
The vote reduces Holston Conference from 842 to 578 congregations, effective May 29.
Bishop Wallace-Padgett described the day as poignant, noting that the churches who are disaffiliating have played an important role in Holston Annual Conference across the decades.
"Though we are sad to see them go, we wish them the very best as they move forward into the future," the bishop said.
Most of the disaffiliating churches across the conference are smaller in number and "traditionalist" in belief, meaning they do not want to see the rules regarding human sexuality changed.
Some of the disaffiliated churches will join another Methodist expression, the bishop explained, and some will become independent Methodist churches.
During the time of conflict, new Methodist groups have formed, including the Global Methodist Church and the Wesleyan Covenant Association, for example.
THE PROCESS
Holston Conference Chancellor Mike Eastridge explained the process of disaffiliation and the implications of the vote.
He recalled in 2019 when the General Conference of the United Methodist Church met in a special session to try and resolve, "the tenacious, divisive conflict over human sexuality and the role of ordained clergy and their ability to carry out some of the orders of the church."
The 2019 session in St. Louis, Missouri, resulted in additions to the United Methodist Book of Discipline that strengthened traditionalist rules.
The Traditional Plan was adopted by a 438-384 vote in St. Louis, which showed the amount of division among the membership.
The 2019 session also granted boards of trustees of every Annual Conference the authority to set terms and conditions of disaffiliation, Eastridge explained.
While some conferences added a $3,000 surcharge to cover legal fees, and some required churches to pay a portion of the fair market value of their properties, Holston did neither of these, Eastridge said.
One of the additions to the Book of Discipline requires disaffiliating churches to pay their portion of the unfunded pension liability, to help cover pensions of their former clergy.
Holston Conference decided to add a 90-day discernment period as a requirement, which had to be completed between Oct. 1, 2022 and March 6, 2023, to meet the deadline for Saturday.
The disaffiliated churches also are required to pay their regular apportionments to the conference for one year prior to disaffiliation and one year following, until May 29, 2024, Eastridge said.
The process, he said, began a written statement from the church to the district superintendent.
The district superintendent then initiated the discernment period.
If the church still wanted to disaffiliate after that period, the district superintendent scheduled a Church Conference, and a two-thirds vote of all processing members of that conference was required for passage.
Deeds will be executed, and the disaffiliated churches will be allowed full control of their properties, Eastridge said.
Greene County is split geographically by two districts within the Holston Conference. The 34 disaffiliating churches include 18 in the Three Rivers District (formerly Johnson City), and 16 in the Mountain View District (formerly Morristown).
A full list of the 264 disaffiliating churches in Holston Conference can be found at www.holston.org.
The topic of human sexuality in the United Methodist Church as a whole is not over and likely will be addressed in the 2024 United Methodist General Conference to be held April 23-May 3, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
According to www.UMC.org, delegates from Africa, Europe, Asia and the U.S. will attend the 11-day gathering, which is expected to attract about 5,500-7,500 people.
The called session on Saturday also included a Service of Holy Communion and was followed by a time of visioning and encouragement.
"In spite of our failures, in this moment God is with every one of us," the bishop said. "This is the good news of Easter as described in Matthew 28 verse 20, 'I am with you always,' Jesus said. So may God's Holy Spirit prick our consciences, comfort us in our regrets, give us assurance of forgiveness, and help us to forgive those who have wronged us, heal our pain, and empower us to move forward into the future with hope and courage."