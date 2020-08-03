The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be closed through Aug. 11 as nearly 30 Pekingese-breed dogs go through the intake process and staff cares for other cats and dogs already at the animal shelter at 950 Hal Henard Road.
A Greene County woman who died last week was a breeder of Pekingese dogs, shelter Manager Janet Medcalf said.
Sheriff’s deputies who went to the woman’s home contacted Greene County Animal Control, which picked up the dogs Friday and brought them to the humane society on Saturday.
The woman’s family signed most of the dogs over to the humane society. Twenty-seven Pekingese dogs are now in the humane society’s care, Medcalf said.
“We will be closed until Aug. 11 to do intake and get vetting done and care for all the other dogs and cats,” Medcalf said. “We are closed for this week but we will answer phones and take appointments.”
The humane society asks for donations to help with care of the dogs.
“We will send some of the dogs that have medical issues to rescues to get them more medical care,” Medcalf said. “They were all very scared but are doing so much better.”
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society can be contacted at 423-639-4771.