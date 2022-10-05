Undeveloped property on the former Greene Valley Developmental Center will be re-appraised before purchase of the land is formally completed.
The land belongs to the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD). The 336-acre undeveloped tract on the former Greene Valley property was last appraised in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elapsed time and changing real estate market conditions factored into a decision to have another appraisal done to determine current market value, state Sen. Steve Southerland said last week.
“The state can’t give it to the county, so they have to get (another) appraisal,” Southerland said.
Meanwhile, plans for the developed section of the former Greene Valley facility in Tusculum are moving forward.
Locating a Tennessee College of Applied Technology and a regional DIDD office that offers expanded services would provide an economic boost to Greene County and the surrounding area, state Rep. David Hawk said last week. The property has been discussed as a possible location for the college and DIDD facilities.
Once the appraisal is complete, “It’s all in the works,” Southerland said.
The state budget approved by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Bill Lee includes $60 million for a new Tennessee DIDD facility and $30 million for a new Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
The Greene County TCAT facility, if approved, is scheduled to be completed by 2025, according to state budget documents. It would be located on the developed section of the former Greene Valley property.
The Tusculum-Greeneville-Greene County Industrial Development Board was formed earlier this year to oversee development at the former Greene Valley site.
The three municipalities, through the IDB, plan to buy the 336 undeveloped acres at the former Greene Valley property. The college could be located on developed property that will remain state-owned. Some of the buildings at the former Greene Valley site may be torn down to make room for the TCAT facility, officials have said.
A grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development allows a 90%-10% split of the cost of the property to enable the Industrial Development Board to make the purchase.
The price of the 336 acres of undeveloped property currently owned by the DIDD was recently placed at $1.5 million. Funds are being held in escrow pending completion of the second property appraisal.
Archeological and environmental studies of the undeveloped land north of Edens Road must also be done.
Jeff Taylor, president of the Greene County Partnership, said development at the former Greene Valley site will spur retail and other economic growth.
“We’re very cautious about (development). It’s got to be the right fit,” Taylor told the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners last week.
“We have had a lot of interest in Greene County, which is exciting,” Taylor said.
Once the property is appraised, the project can move forward.
“We are waiting on it,” Taylor said.