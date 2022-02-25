Kaleb Powell, a sitting 2nd District Commissioner on the Greene County Commission and incumbent in the upcoming May 3 County Primary Election, has withdrawn his name from the ballot.
Powell officially withdrew from the race on Thursday.
Powell is withdrawing from the 2nd Commissioner District race because he believes that he will be moving from the 2nd District by the end of the calendar year.
“I am almost surely going to be moving out of the 2nd District and into a different district by the end of the year. I will be staying in Greene County, but I will be in a different district so I would not be able to serve the 2nd District,” Powell said during a phone call on Thursday.
Even though Powell will not be moving until near the end of the year, he decided to withdraw from the 2nd Commission race now in the interest of fairness, he said.
“I didn’t think that it would be right for me to run for reelection and then have to step down just months later if I were reelected due to moving out of the district. That would have been unfair to the voters and the other candidates. I want to give other candidates a fair shot in the election, and a fair shot to anyone else who may be interested in filing now,” Powell said.
Due to the withdrawal of Powell, an incumbent candidate, the filing deadline for the 2nd County Commission District race has been extended.
The qualifying deadline for 2nd District residents interested in filing for the county commissioner race is now extended to Thursday at noon.
The withdrawal deadline for the office has been extended to March 7.
The extension of the qualifying deadline applies for both the Republican and Democratic Primaries, which are to be held May 3.
The Chuckey Doak and Chuckey precincts are represented by the 2nd County Commission District.
Petitions may be obtained at the Greene County Election Commission office located at 311 CCU Blvd. The Election Commission office hours are Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. The Election Office can be contact at 423-798-1715.
Four candidates, all Republicans, remain in the race for the three 2nd District County Commissioner seats: Brad Peters, Chase Murray, Joshua Arrowood and Alan Marsh.
While Powell will no longer be able to represent the 2nd District on the Greene County Commission, he does plan on running for office again at some point, he said.
“I do plan on running for office again in my new district,” Powell said.